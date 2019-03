An angry father who has been identified as Christopher Freeman was arrested in Florida in the US after he brought a loaded AK-47 to his son's school after his son allegedly FaceTime called him in tears after a teacher reportedly pushed him.

According to ABCNews, Freedman arrived at Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach, in a wheelchair armed with an AK-47 Mini Draco pistol that was loaded with one in the chamber to confront the teacher.

Upon arrival it is reported that Freedman, ordered the school staff to let him speak to his son then proceeded to make death threats.

"I want to see the guy who slammed my son. I've got something for him," the dad allegedly said at the school.

The school was then placed on lockdown, police officials were called and the father was searched which led to the discovery of the pistol.

Freeman said that he received a FaceTime call from his who was crying and saying that a teacher had "slammed him". While in conversation, an adult grabbed the child and the call was ended abruptly which lead to Freeman heading to the school to confront the teacher.

The 27-year-old father has since been charged with; aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a fire arm on school grounds and disrupting the peace.

