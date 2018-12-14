Animal lover spends R90k on Christmas gifts for his pooch

This ultimate dog lover has splashed out £5 000 (about R90 000) on cycling equipment, clothing, and toys for his beloved pooch this Christmas.

Anthony Welsh from Liverpool in England has no children and instead spends all his money on his dog, Princess Cleopatra Superchill, called Cleo for short.

The seven-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier was rescued by the personal trainer in 2012 from an unhappy home, where he says she was kept locked up in a cage and suffered from depression.

This month the 57-year-old will be presenting Cleo with 21 presents – including Hifi bike equipment with Bluetooth, a microphone and Christmas lights built into the frame, a racing cycle worth £699 (R12 300), designer style outfits and toys, a the doggie garden palace worth £220 (R3 900) and a pink diamanté designer collar.

Anthony also plans to take his dog to a pooch-friendly restaurant, Salt Dog Slim, for a three-course meal.

"I believe Cleo understands and appreciates Christmas as she's a very intelligent dog," he said.

"So I don’t think it's excessive to spend so much money and time on my princess as you simply cannot put a price on her love.

"She shows me love every single day that goes by and is my perfect little companion.

"I'm lucky and pleased to be her owner – she really is a way of life.

"She's the ultimate Christmas companion for sure. Her favourite part is opening her presents with me followed closely by eating her Christmas dinner with me.

"We're a great team and I can certainly say I got the best dog in the world."

But Anthony doesn't only pamper Cleo during the festive season. Over the past few years he's spent a total of £57 000 (R100 000) on her.

"She's been given the perfect life and that's why she's the perfect dog," he says.

"I'm very happy to spend this amount of money on Princess Cleo as she's my spirit animal."

Now Anthony even claims his mutt – who he pushes around on a £1 500 (R26 300) pram converted into a throne that would have befitted her royal namesake – is smarter than most humans.

"I don't drink, I don't smoke, I don't do drugs, I have a very healthy lifestyle and so does Cleo," he says.

"We do dog yoga, dog massage, we spend the biggest part of the day together.

"A dog owner needs to spend time with their dog, they need to work on the brain and mind of the dog, to put in the effort.

"I'm trying to keep her alive till 25. The oldest Staffie that's been reported was 24 so I'm going to break that.

"People say to me 'Oh my god she's amazing' and can see her intellect.

"People want to take her home and have tried to buy her in the past, but no money would buy my Cleo."

