 

'Anonymous' Trump critic coming out with book

2019-10-22 22:34
US President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A senior US official who penned a newspaper column anonymously last year warning of the dangers of President Donald Trump is coming out with a book.

The book, "A WARNING," by the author of the column published in The New York Times, is to be published on November 19, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday.

In the September 2018 column titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the anonymous official described Trump as "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective".

"His impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back," the official said.

Trump reacted furiously to the column, calling it "treasonous" and asking for the author to be identified. The Times refused to do so.

The Post and CNN said the author of the book will remain anonymous.

CNN said it had obtained a draft press release from the publisher, Twelve, a division of Hachette Book Group, which describes the book as a "shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record".

"This is serious stuff and this is a serious warning about our President," Sean Desmond, Twelve's publisher, told CNN.

Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for abuse of power.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  impeachment
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US Bank to cut thousands of branch workers in digital push

2019-10-22 21:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Armed robbers make off with laptop, cellphones and cash from Boksburg cellphone store
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four winners on Tuesday 2019-10-22 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 