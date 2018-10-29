 

Anxious families in Indonesia seek news after plane carrying 188 crashes into the sea

2018-10-29 10:19
A Lion Air passenger jet takes off from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya. (Trisnadi, AP, file)

A Lion Air passenger jet takes off from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya. (Trisnadi, AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Families are turning up at Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency headquarters in Jakarta for word of their loved ones after a Lion Air plane crashed at sea.

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani met with the agency chief, seeking information about 20 finance ministry staff who were on the flight.

The Boeing plane disappeared on Monday morning and the search is concentrating in oil-slickened waters where debris has been found.

READ: Passenger jet with 188 on board crashes into sea off Indonesia coast: Official

Feni, who uses a single name, said her soon-to-be-married sister was on the flight, planning to meet relatives in Pangkal Pinang.

"We are here to find any information about my younger sister, her fiancé, her in-law to be and a friend of them," said Feni.

"We don't have any information," she said, as her father wiped tears from reddened eyes.

"No one provided us with any information that we need.

"We're confused. We hope that our family is still alive," she said.

Delivered in August

Earlier, aviation tracking website Flightradar24 said the Lion Air plane that crashed after take-off from Jakarta was a brand-new aircraft that has only been in use for a couple of months.

The site says the 737 Max 8 plane was registered as PK-LQP and was delivered to the airline in August.

Vessels searching in the water for the Flight 610 wreckage have found various items of debris.

The Max 8 is part of Boeing's latest narrow-body 737 series. It replaced the similar 737-800 in the US-based plane maker's product line.

Boeing spokesperson Paul Lewis says Boeing is "closely monitoring the situation" but did not provide details on the aircraft in question.

Indonesia's disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho posted photos on Twitter of debris including a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.

He said the flight was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members.

Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field.

The Boeing 737-800 departed the Indonesian capital about 06:20 for Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra. Data for Flight 610 on aircraft tracking website FlightAware ends just a few minutes following take-off.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    boeing  |  indonesia  |  air travel

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mourners pack emotional vigil for victims of US synagogue attack

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma, BLF show support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 