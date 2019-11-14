 

Army dogs kill Austrian soldier: defence ministry

2019-11-14 19:11

Two army dogs apparently savaged and killed an Austrian soldier in his barracks, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

A colleague found the lifeless body of the 31-year-old dog handler early on Thursday near the kennel.

"Apparently the dogs attacked the soldier," the ministry said in a statement.

The soldier, who had worked as a dog handler since 2017, was in charge of caring for the dogs at the barracks at Wiener Neustadt near the capital Vienna.

One of the dogs was reportedly only six months old.

