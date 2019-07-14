 

At least 50 dead in Nepal's monsoon

2019-07-14 13:00
Locals gather concrete fragments and heavy bags wrapped in nets to build a dam as floodwaters flow from the north into the state of Indian eastern state of Bihar. (AFP)

Locals gather concrete fragments and heavy bags wrapped in nets to build a dam as floodwaters flow from the north into the state of Indian eastern state of Bihar. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Floods and landslides caused by torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people across Nepal while dozens more are missing, officials said on Sunday.

Northeast India has also been hit by floods with 11 deaths recorded as rivers burst their banks.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country's eastern region and the southern plains, affecting thousands.

Nepal police spokesperson Bishwaraj Pokharel said 33 people are missing while over 1,100 people have been rescued.

"We have mobilised all resources in the country for search, rescue and relief and have been able to reach all affected areas," Pokharel told AFP.

Authorities said river levels are expected to return to normal from Monday.

Monsoon rains from June to September cause widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year.

In India at least 11 people have died in the country's northeast, officials said, with some 20,000 being housed in relief camps in badly-hit Assam state.

In Bangladesh aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country with the UN World Food Programme saying Friday that two people including a child had died.

Last year, more than 1,200 people were been killed across South Asia in monsoon storms, with India's Kerala suffering its worst floods in nearly 100 years.

Read more on:    nepal  |  floods  |  monsoon
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: NASA to explore a mysterious, metallic asteroid

2019-07-14 12:48

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Comments have been closed for this article.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three winners! 2019-07-13 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Corporate Tax Consultant

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 