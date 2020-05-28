 

At least 50 world leaders call for post-pandemic co-operation

2020-05-28 19:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

  • At least 50 world leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa have taken part in a video conference on development financing.
  • They called for post pandemic co-operation.
  • "We need to be innovative [and] think outside the box", Ramaphosa said.

World leaders on Thursday called for resilience and co-operation after the pandemic recedes, during a UN video conference in which the United States, China and Russia did not participate.

About 50 leaders took part in the event on development financing, with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte saying in a recorded message that the goal must be to "leave no one behind".

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said "we need to be innovative, think outside the box," echoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada and Jamaica organised the conference.

Sustainable development goals for 2030 "are more crucial than ever", said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "We have to work and fight together."

Several leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, said the crisis could be an opportunity to grow a "more resilient" economy to aid the fight against global warming.

Deploring a "deep questioning of multilateralism," Macron stressed "co-operation is essential" as well as "support for the most fragile countries," especially in Africa.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the world would "build back better", adding "we must work together across borders" to avoid a new pandemic and to help global recovery.

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said the world after Covid-19 should be dominated by "solidarity, not profit."

coronavirus
