At least 9 killed in Germany shisha bar shootings

At least nine people were killed
in shootings targeting shisha bars in Germany that sparked a huge manhunt
overnight before the suspected gunman was found dead in his home early on Thursday.
The attacks occurred at two bars in Hanau, about 20km
from Frankfurt, where armed police quickly fanned out and police helicopters
roamed the sky looking for those responsible for the bloodshed.
Police in the central state of Hesse said the
likely perpetrator had been found at his home in Hanau after they located a
getaway vehicle seen by witnesses. Another body was also discovered at the
property.
"The suspected perpetrator has been found
dead," police in the central state of Hesse said, adding: "There is
currently no indication that there are additional perpetrators."
The mass-circulation Bild said that those killed in
the first bar were of Kurdish origin.
The first attack occurred at the
"Midnight" bar in the centre of the city around 22:00, reports said.
Three people were killed in front of the building, local media said, with
witnesses reporting hearing a dozen shots.
The attacker, or attackers, fled the scene by car,
according to police. There was then a second shooting at the "Arena
Bar".
'It is a shock for everyone'
A gunman reportedly rang the doorbell and shot
people who were in the smoking section, killing five people, including a woman,
Bild said.
"The victims are people we have known for
years," said the bar manager's son, quoted by DPA news agency. Two
employees were among the victims, according to the man, who was not at the bar
during the shooting. "It is a shock for everyone."
Police said one of those injured in the attack had
also died.
Earlier reports said five people had been seriously
wounded.
An AFP journalist at the scene saw around 30 police
cars leaving Hanau police station. Witnesses said heavily armed police officers
were deployed in the city.
A silver Mercedes-Benz covered by what looked like
a survival blanket could be seen behind a police cordon and surrounded by
officers in front of the "Arena Bar", with shattered glass on the
floor.
"The search for suspects is going at top
speed. There is no clear information yet as to a motive," authorities
said.
'Horror scenario'
The mayor of Hanau, Claus Kaminsky, told Bild that
it had been "a terrible night".
"You could not imagine a worse night. It will
of course keep us busy for a long, long time and remain a sad memory.
"I am deeply moved. Just the fact that eight
people have lost their lives has shaken me up. But I ask all citizens not to
speculate.
"The police must have the chance to clear up
the situation and investigate – until then, we should wait with prudence, no
matter how hard this may be."
Katja Leikert, the MP for the region, said it was
"a real horror scenario".
"On this dreadful night for Hanau, I would
like to express my deepest condolences to the relatives of those killed. I hope
the injured will recover quickly," she said.
Far-right attacks a concern
Germany has been targeted in recent years by
several extremist attacks, one of which killed 12 people in the heart of Berlin
in December 2016.
Far-right attacks have become a particular concern
for German authorities.
In October, a deadly anti-Semitic gun attack in the
eastern city of Halle on the holy day of Yom Kippur underscored the rising
threat of neo-Nazi violence. The rampage, in which two people were shot dead,
was streamed live.
Last June, conservative politician Walter Luebcke,
an advocate of a liberal refugee policy, was shot at his home.
On Friday, police arrested 12 members of a German
extreme right group believed to have been plotting "shocking"
large-scale attacks on mosques similar to the ones carried out in New Zealand
last year.
German-Turkish Islamic organisation Ditib, which
funds around 900 mosques in Germany, called for greater protections for Muslims
in the country, saying they "no longer feel safe" in Germany.