 

At least four dead in NYC shooting: police

2019-10-12 18:29
File photo

File photo (Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least four people died and three were wounded in a shooting at a social club in New York early Saturday, police said.

No one has been arrested over the shooting, which took place in Brooklyn, and the motive and exact circumstances are not known, a New York police official told AFP.

The local affiliate of ABC News described the place where the shooting took place as an after-hours club.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men and a woman suffered non life threatening injuries, the police official said.

Earlier reports had said as many as five people were wounded.

Read more on:    us  |  us shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A Chinese engineer says he was fired from Facebook after discussing a colleague's death and it's caused outrage in China

2019-10-12 16:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Chapmans Peak 09:10 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Woza weekend: Four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-10-11 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 