 

At least two dead after Cyclone Belna hits Madagascar

2019-12-10 20:35
Madagascar ( iStock)

Madagascar ( iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two people were killed in Madagascar after Cyclone Belna landed in the northwest of the country, causing heavy flooding and displacing hundreds, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The tropical cyclone hit the impoverished island nation's Boeny region on Monday after brushing past the island of Mayotte and the Comoros archipelago.

"A child and an elderly person were unable to save themselves" after a dam collapsed in Soalala, said the head of Madagascar's National Office for Disaster Risk Management (BNGRC), Elack Andriakaja.

The cyclone brought torrential rain and reached a maximum wind speed of 180 kmph, tearing off roofs and causing widespread damage.

The BNGRC said 1 300 people were displaced in the town of Soalala and 172 - including 120 children - in the port city of Mahajanga.

"The cyclone will disappear before long but danger from flooding has not yet been averted," Andriakaja said, adding that access by air remained "complicated".

The World Health Organization (WHO) has distributed medicines for 1 500 people and supplies will be sent out via boat on Wednesday.

Cyclone Belna bypassed Mayotte on Sunday after initial forecasts put the French island in its direct path.

Neither Mayotte nor the Comoros are reported to have suffered significant damage.

Read more on:    madagascar  |  cyclones
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump on trial: Impeachment looms

2019-12-10 19:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | FULL INTERVIEW: Malema on EFF's elective conference... and if he'll stand for 5 more years
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 05:04 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 05:04 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's results 2019-12-09 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 