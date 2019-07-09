 

At UN, Hong Kong activist calls for more pressure on China

2019-07-09 13:56
Pro-democracy Hong Kong singer Denise Ho attends a press conference after addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. (Fabrice Coffrini, AFP)

Pro-democracy Hong Kong singer Denise Ho attends a press conference after addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. (Fabrice Coffrini, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hong Kong activist Denise Ho urged the international community on Monday to increase pressure on China, in a speech to the UN rights council interrupted twice by a diplomat from Beijing.

Ho, a pro-democracy canto-pop star, has joined the huge marches of protesters calling for democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

Before addressing the council, Ho told AFP the international community, including the United States, should raise its voice louder in defence of rights in the territory.

"They have the power to (put) pressure on China," she said.

At Human Rights Council, Ho condemned legislation that triggered the worst crisis in Hong Kong's recent history - a now-suspended law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

"Will the United Nations convene an urgent session to protect the people of Hong Kong?" she asked council members, insisting that freedoms in the territory were "under serious attack".

The rights council can hold extraordinary sessions on global crises, which generally produce resolutions that seek to raise awareness but have no influence on the ground.

Ho's speech was twice interrupted by the first secretary at the Chinese mission, Dai Demao raising points of order - a procedure member states use when they feel a speaker has breached UN rules.

Dai said Ho perpetrated an "affront" against Beijing by equating Hong Kong and China, rather than referring to Hong Kong as part of China.

After Ho finished her speech, she told reporters she was not trying to put China and Hong Kong "on the same level".

But, she added, "we are all in danger in Hong Kong because we're on the edge of becoming another (Chinese) city where we would lose our freedom of speech".

"This is really the tipping point where either we can safeguard our city or it goes the other way," she added.

Protesters want the extradition bill to be scrapped, an independent inquiry into police tactics used against protesters, amnesty for those arrested, and for the city's unelected pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam to step down.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    un  |  hong kong  |  china
NEXT ON NEWS24X

World powers won't get a better nuclear deal - Iran

11 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No blue Monday for one lucky winner 2019-07-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 