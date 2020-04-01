 

Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus

2020-04-01 10:03
A police car patrols the normally bustling Bourke Street shopping mall in Melbourne's central business district on 23 March, 2020.

A police car patrols the normally bustling Bourke Street shopping mall in Melbourne's central business district on 23 March, 2020. (William WEST / AFP)

An Australian allegedly caught driving a Lamborghini at nearly twice the speed limit in Sydney claimed he was rushing to hospital to be tested for coronavirus, police said Wednesday.

The man was undergoing mandatory self-isolation after being pulled over for allegedly driving 160 km per hour in a 90 km/h zone on Monday.

He was fined for speeding and had his licence suspended.

Police urged Australians who suspect they may have Covid-19 to call their nearest medical service first.

"Drivers shouldn't break the road rules under any circumstances," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

"If you think you may have symptoms of Covid-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment.

"If you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact triple zero."

Police said the 35-year-old man had been tested for coronavirus and was now undergoing mandatory self-isolation.

It was unclear whether or not he had tested positive.

australia  |  coronavirus
