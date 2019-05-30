 

Australian 'Egg Boy' donates $70 000 to Christchurch victims

2019-05-30 11:39
A Muslim woman attends a vigil in Hagley Park following the March 15 mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Mark Baker, AP)

A Muslim woman attends a vigil in Hagley Park following the March 15 mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Mark Baker, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Australian teenager who cracked an egg on the head of a politician for his offensive remarks about the New Zealand mosque massacre has donated almost $70 000 to people affected by the killings.

Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he "egged" far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting "Muslim fanatics" migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.

Police cautioned Connolly over the incident but he quickly became a cause célèbre, drawing support from all corners of the globe, including the backing of basketball star Ben Simmons. 

As police investigated the incident, supporters of Connolly raised Aus$99 922 ($69 171) through two crowdfunding accounts to pay for his envisaged legal fees. But a law firm volunteered to handle the case for free in which Connolly escaped charge.

The Melbourne youth announced on Instagram on Wednesday he had donated the money to two support groups for people affected by the Christchurch shootings - the Christchurch Foundation and Victim Support.

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," Connolly posted.

"I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn't mine to keep," he wrote on his Instagram account.

"To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you," he said. "Keep spreading the love."

View this post on Instagram

Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ??????

A post shared by Will Connolly (@willconnolly__) on

On March 15 this year, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook.

Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with the 51 murders and engaging in a "terrorist act". He has not been required to submit a plea and is due to appear in court again on June 14.

Meanwhile, Anning, who had sat in Australia's Senate as an independent legislator after quitting the One Nation party early last year, is no longer in parliament after he was voted out in the country's May 18 general election.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    new zealand  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: World's tiniest surviving baby born in California

2019-05-30 10:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily lotto: 2 more lucky winners tonight! 2019-05-29 22:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 