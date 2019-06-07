Australian police seize 1.6 tons of drug 'ice' in record bust

Police in Australia say they have seized almost 1.6 tons of illicit methylamphetamine hidden in stereo speakers shipped from Thailand, in the biggest ever onshore seizure of the drug commonly known as "ice".

In total, 1.596 tons of methylamphetamine and 37kg of heroin were detected, the ABF statement said.

The seized quantity amounted to almost 16 million drug deals, with an estimated street value of $837m, it added.

"This is the largest meth bust we've ever seen in this country and demonstrates ... the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity," ABF Regional Commander Craig Palmer said.

No arrests were made in connection with the smuggling operation and police appealed to the public for help in their investigations.