 

Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime

2019-07-21 17:50
(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Australian woman charged with murder has been sent for a medical assessment amid reports she decapitated her mother and left the head outside a neighbour's house.

Police said the body of a 57-year-old woman was found inside her Sydney home on Saturday night, in what they described as one of the "most horrific" crime scenes they had seen.

The woman's 25-year-old daughter was arrested in the front garden of a neighbour's house after allegedly putting her mother's head on the footpath outside, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

National broadcaster ABC said the accused woman appeared in Parramatta Bail Court via video link on Sunday, telling the court she needed medical attention.

The woman has been sent to hospital for medical assessment, police confirmed to AFP.

She did not apply for bail, ABC added.

Officers said a 4-year-old relative witnessed the incident, and was treated in hospital for a minor head injury before being returned to his family.

Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden said officers who attended the crime scene had been offered professional support.

"While police are trained to respond to all types of situations, there's no getting away from the fact this was a horrific attack," he told reporters in Sydney.

"This is up there with one of the most significant, most horrific scenes police have to deal with."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four killed over withcraft allegations in India

2019-07-21 14:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2019-07-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 