 

Austria probes 'refugee role play' in Vienna school

2020-01-23 22:55
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Austria's education ministry said on Thursday it has launched an investigation into a role-playing exercise at a Vienna secondary school in which pupils were reportedly treated as refugees at a border post.

Austrian media reports said the pupils aged 12 to 14 years were forced to wear ribbons identifying them as asylum seekers and made to wait in rooms for hours with no information as to what was going on.

The experience was apparently designed to show them what refugees face while seeking asylum.

The education ministry said in a statement that a probe had begun and that the project would be stopped "with immediate effect".

"A line seems to have been crossed here. Scaring pupils is not an educational concept," the statement said.

Vienna city education authorities also criticised the fact that parents had apparently not been informed of the exercise.

Flo Staffelmayr of the theatre company Viewpoint, which oversaw the programme, said it had received positive feedback, dismissing the criticism as "politically motivated" and aimed at stifling "a director who dared to do something special".

Staffelmayr said a team of pupils and teachers at the school had themselves come up with the "experience migration project".

It comprised "border controls, queues, questioning through border patrols, arbitrariness and absurd tests", according to the theatre company's website.

Similar workshops have previously been put on in Austria and other countries, including in schools.

Austria has been led since 2017 by conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who won votes on an anti-immigration platform. His previous coalition with the far right collapsed in May 2019, but he was re-elected in September, this time forming a coalition with the Greens.

Read more on:    austria  |  refugees
NEXT ON NEWS24X

An African-American man in the US received a settlement in a race discrimination lawsuit. When he tried to cash the cheque, the bank called the cops.

2020-01-23 21:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Diepsloot residents demand military presence after cop's death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 2020-01-23 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 