 

Baghdadi raid video | Flames encircle LA museum: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-29 05:55

Trump says US may release parts of Baghdadi raid video

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he may declassify and release part of the video taken on Saturday of the raid in Syria in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed.

Flames encircle LA museum as thousands flee

Thousands of people were evacuated from some of Los Angeles' wealthiest neighbourhoods after a fast-moving brush fire ignited early on Monday near the Getty Center museum, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has scorched parts of California.

Boris Johnson to push on with attempt to secure general election

Boris Johnson is to push on with his effort to secure a pre-Christmas general election after MPs rejected his third attempt. The Prime Minister failed to get the two-thirds majority he needed to secure an election in December.

Finland begins fishing plastic 'ghost nets' out of the Baltic

Finnish environmental authorities have begun a project to trawl the Baltic sea and remove abandoned fishing nets, known as "ghost nets", which continue to trap fish and other wildlife.

Is this one of the UK's spookiest Halloween houses?

One resident in Norris Green, Merseyside has gone the extra mile for Halloween and has put on a spooktacular display to celebrate the scariest day of the year. The house features creatures great and small which are guaranteed to frighten guests.

Read more on:    finland  |  us  |  uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

British MP facing suspension after cocaine probe

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission: Focus back on Vrede dairy farm project
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 05:36 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Strand 05:36 AM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins R370 000! 2019-10-28 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

RETOUCH ASSISTANT

Western Cape
Isilumko Staffing (CPT)
R5 000.00 - R10 000.00 Per Month

IT Help-desk Admin

Cape Town CBD
SAOTA
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Contract: Talent Learning Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Ultimate Searching Consulting T/A Strike Holdings
R300 000.00 - R350 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 