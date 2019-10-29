Baghdadi raid video | Flames encircle LA museum: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump says US may release parts of Baghdadi raid video

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he may declassify and release part of the video taken on Saturday of the raid in Syria in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed.

Flames encircle LA museum as thousands flee

Thousands of people were evacuated from some of Los Angeles' wealthiest neighbourhoods after a fast-moving brush fire ignited early on Monday near the Getty Center museum, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has scorched parts of California.

Boris Johnson to push on with attempt to secure general election

Boris Johnson is to push on with his effort to secure a pre-Christmas general election after MPs rejected his third attempt. The Prime Minister failed to get the two-thirds majority he needed to secure an election in December.

Finland begins fishing plastic 'ghost nets' out of the Baltic

Finnish environmental authorities have begun a project to trawl the Baltic sea and remove abandoned fishing nets, known as "ghost nets", which continue to trap fish and other wildlife.

Is this one of the UK's spookiest Halloween houses?

One resident in Norris Green, Merseyside has gone the extra mile for Halloween and has put on a spooktacular display to celebrate the scariest day of the year. The house features creatures great and small which are guaranteed to frighten guests.