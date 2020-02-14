Barr pushes back against Trump | Cruise ship passengers finally disembark: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Barr says he won't be 'bullied' by Trump's tweets

US Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president's attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of long-time adviser Roger Stone, saying Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department.

Cambodia: Cruise passengers disembark after two weeks at sea over virus fears

Passengers on a cruise ship in Cambodia disembark after having been turned away from ports around Asia over fears they could be carrying the new coronavirus.

Refugees, immigrants rally at Georgia Capitol

Hundreds of refugees and immigrants filled the stairways and halls of the state Capitol in Georgia on Thursday. They were there to shine a spotlight on their contributions and existence in their new country.

US Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran

The US Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran's retaliation last month raised fears of broader regional conflict.

London's first self-love restaurant launches for Valentine's Day

