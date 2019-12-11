Barr questions FBI probe into US election meddling | US shooting leaves several dead: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Barr: FBI may have acted in 'bad faith' on Russia probe

US Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he is still not fully convinced that the FBI acted without bias when it opened its 2016 investigation into possible links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Multiple dead, including policeman in NJ shooting

Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle in Jersey City.

Police clash with demonstrators near Colombia's main university

Colombian police fire tear gas at demonstrators in Bogota as they try to occupy the National University, stopping traffic and disrupting public transportation.

Handke faces protests at Nobel Prize ceremony

Hundreds of demonstrators gather in central Stockholm to protest the award of the Nobel literature prize to Peter Handke as the author collected his award in the Swedish capital. Handke faced protests and boycotts over his backing of Serbia.

First commercial e-plane lands test flight in BC

British Columbia seaplane company Harbour Air lands the first test flight for a commercial electric plane. CEO Greg McDougall spoke to media and guests in the hangar after the flight, alongside Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Seattle-based engineering firm.