 

'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU's Tusk

2019-10-16 19:39

EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that the basic foundations of an agreement on Brexit were ready and that it could materialise within hours.

"The basic foundations of an agreement are ready and theoretically tomorrow we could accept this deal with Great Britain," Tusk told Polish journalists in Brussels.

"Theoretically, in seven or eight hours everything should be clear," Tusk said via a live broadcast on Poland's TVN24 news channel.

A former Polish prime minister, Tusk made the remarks as British and European negotiators ploughed on with Brexit talks hoping that a deal can be found in time for this week's European summit.

"I had hoped that we would have received a ready, negotiated, legal text this morning so that member states could get to know it," Tusk said, adding that "everything is going in a good direction".

Britain's Brexit minister Steve Barclay described the ongoing closed-door talks as "intensive" but confirmed his country would ask for another Brexit extension if there was no deal by Saturday.

Tusk underscored there was "a great deal of turmoil" on the British side.

"But as you must have noticed, with Brexit and with our British partners everything is possible."

"Yesterday evening I was ready to bet that it's (the deal) all set and agreed, today there are certain doubts on the British side," he said.

"We'll see, I'm still hopeful."

Read more on:    donald tusk  |  uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Online child sex probe leads to 337 arrests - UK police

2019-10-16 18:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | State capture inquiry to hear more testimony from former Free State MEC on Estina dairy farm
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 19:24 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Both Ways

Both Ways
Cape Town 15:42 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three people win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 