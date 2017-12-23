 

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

2017-12-23 23:46
Rio de Janeiro - Brazilian police looking for criminals ended up targets of a sting themselves when a swarm of bees attacked, sending seven officers to the hospital.

The officers were searching a section of a forest at a farm in Resende, northwest of Rio de Janeiro when "they found a box," the state police force said in a statement.

"On opening it, they encountered a swarm of bees and were attacked".

Seven officers required hospitalisation, two of them being quickly released, the statement said. Of the five still in hospital, one was in intensive care.

Globo News television reported that one of the men was stung 300 times.

