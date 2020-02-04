Bernie Sanders positive about Iowa caucus | Coronavirus death toll spikes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

'I have a good feeling,' says Sanders as he awaits Iowa caucus results

"I have a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa," says Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as he awaits the results of the caucuses in this rural Midwestern state, which kick off the presidential nominating season.

China virus death toll rises above 420

Sixty-four new deaths were confirmed on Tuesday - surpassing Monday's record to post the new biggest daily increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.

Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his programme "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Murkowski: 'I cannot vote to convict' Trump

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska called US President Donald Trump's actions "shameful and wrong", but also derided the highly partisan impeachment process and said she "cannot vote to convict".

Alternative to chemotherapy being developed in Northern Ireland

An experimental cancer treatment is providing an alternative to chemotherapy in Northern Ireland. It is an alternative to chemotherapy, which attacks all rapidly-dividing cells even if they're healthy.