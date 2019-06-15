 

Bhutan to double teacher pay

2019-06-15 07:50
The mountain kingdom of Bhutan. (Getty Images)

The mountain kingdom of Bhutan. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In many countries teachers have a rough time but not in Bhutan, the small Himalayan kingdom famous for striving for Gross National Happiness, where their pay is being doubled.

Under proposals newly approved by the lower house of parliament, monthly pay for teachers of 10 years' experience will double to 40 000 ngultrums ($570) and they will now get perks including allowances.

Medical professionals in the nation of 750 000 people will also get a raise, with those with nine years' experience set to be paid 37 000 ngultrums, up from 28 000 ngultrums.

The hikes by the cabinet of Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, a doctor who still practises medicine at weekends, departed radically from recommendations by the pay commission.

The lowest rungs of the civil service who include support staff like drivers, will see a hefty 36 percent pay rise and get retirement benefits for the first time and rent allowances.

Tshering, elected last year promising to improve the country's health and education system and reduce inequalities, however will get just a six percent rise.

Pema Yangki, a teacher from Paro, a rice-growing district in western Bhutan, said teaching was a tough job and the revision was a huge motivation to everyone in the profession.

"Now we can proudly say that we are teachers," Pema Yangki said.

For many individuals who seek employment in the civil service, teaching is one of their last options and they will only join the profession if they do not qualify for other posts.

Yangki said this is likely to change now and it will also help retain experienced teachers in the sector.

The Buddhist kingdom is in many ways a case apart, benchmarking itself on happiness instead of economic growth, focusing in particular on protecting the environment.

But the "Land of the Thunder Dragon" bordering China and India also has its problems, among them corruption, rural poverty, youth unemployment and criminal gangs.

Read more on:    bhutan  |  wages
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Pistol 'used in Van Gogh suicide' on auction in Paris

43 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Happy Friday for one lucky punter 2019-06-14 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 