Biden campaigns | Syria destruction: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Biden campaigns in Texas with Klobuchar endorsement

Former US vice presient Joe Biden gave his final speech in Texas on Monday night before voters in the state head to the polls in what will be a huge day in the Democratic presidential nominating contest.

Drone images: Destruction in Syria's Idlib province

Drone images show destruction in the village of Balyun in the southern part of Syria's Idlib province.

Train crosses Hubei, with a stop in Wuhan

A train snaking its way across Hubei province shows masked passengers, the empty streets of Wuhan and a deserted train station in the coronavirus epicentre.

Israel's Netanyahu arrives to Likud HQ to celebrate election victory

Israel's Netanyahu arrives to Likud party campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv to celebrate election victory after exit polls puts the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government.

Barbie creates Dina Asher-Smith doll ahead of International Women's Day

Barbie has created a doll in the likeness of British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, highlighting her achievements in order to inspire girls ahead of International Women's Day. Gold medallist Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman in history.

