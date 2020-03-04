Biden, once counted out, rebounds on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Texas, US networks projected, handing him a key victory over Bernie Sanders, his main rival for the party's White House nomination.

The result in Texas - where the leftist Sanders had been polling ahead - capped a remarkable night for Biden, who was projected to win a clear majority of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday.

Biden claimed the second biggest prize of the night in Texas though the very biggest was yet to come: delegate-rich California, where the self-described socialist Sanders is strong favourite.



Both California and Maine were still considered too close to call.



Sanders has three victories so far: his home state of Vermont, and Colorado and Utah in the west. He has lost in Minnesota and Oklahoma, where he handily defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.



A total of 1 357 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, about a third of the overall national total.



Biden, who has the backing of his party's establishment, also appeared to have profited from the endorsements of former centrist rivals including Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out in the run-up to the races.



Biden

Alabama



Arkansas



Massachusetts



Minnesota



North Carolina



Oklahoma



Tennessee



Texas



Virginia



Sanders

Colorado



Utah



Vermont