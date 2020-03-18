 

Biden wins | EU seals borders: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-18 07:55

Biden wins Florida and Illinois as virus disrupts voting

Joe Biden swept to easy victories in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

LIVE | South Africa now has 85 positive cases of Covid-19 as local transmissions rise

EU seals borders in coronavirus fight

EU leaders agreed on Tuesday to shut down the 27-nation's bloc's external borders immediately. The leaders of European Union nations have agreed to institute a travel ban that prohibits most foreigners from entering the bloc for 30 days.
Shelter-in-place ordered in San Francisco area

British Columbia in Canada declares state of emergency, three Covid-19 deaths

Canada's British Columbia provincial health officer has declared a state of emergency, announcing three Covid-19 deaths and 83 new cases. Dr Bonnie Henry says there are now seven Covid-19 deaths in BC and 186 total cases.

Governments scramble to support overrun hospitals

Governments around the globe are struggling to find ways to support hospital systems that are collapsing under the weight of the coronavirus due to a lack of beds, staff and critical supplies.

Nations seek to ward of recession fears

The world's richest nations are preparing more costly measures to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, triggered social restrictions unseen since World War II.

WATCH LIVE | Chief Justice to address the impact of the coronavirus on the courts
