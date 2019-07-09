 

Billionaire former US presidential hopeful Ross Perot dead at 89

2019-07-09 17:00
In this file photo taken on August 11, 1992 H. Ross Perot testifies before a US Senate panel that he believes he can prove American prisoners were left behind after the Vietnam War. (File, AFP)

Ross Perot, the self-made billionaire and computer industry giant whose two runs for president as an independent candidate shook up American politics, has died at age 89, the Dallas Morning News reported on Tuesday.

The trailblazing Texan died after a five-month battle with leukemia, the paper said.

Perot's shockingly strong performance as a third-party candidate in the 1992 presidential race helped seal Democrat Bill Clinton's victory over incumbent George HW Bush.

