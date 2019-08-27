Black abuse victims suffer | J&J battles over opioid ruling: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Church offers lower pay-outs to black abuse victims

A Catholic religious order recently settled sex abuse cases by secretly paying two black Mississippi men $15 000 each - far less than other survivors of clergy abuse typically have received, The Associated Press found.

J&J says it will fight Oklahoma opioid ruling

An Oklahoma judge found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state's opioid crisis and ordered the firm to pay $572m, more than twice the amount another drug manufacturer agreed to pay in a settlement.

Aerial images of damage caused by wildfires in Bolivia's Pantanal

Aerial images show how blazes that have raged largely unchecked over the past month in Bolivia have devastated large swaths of forest and grassland.

States sue over child immigrant protection changes

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia sued on Monday over the Trump administration's effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention.

Glamping with French flair in the wilds of North America

Hidden under a lush green canopy of boreal forest in south-eastern Canada are 80 fully-stocked tents featuring beds, silk sheets, electric lighting, mini-refrigerators and tableware.



GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter