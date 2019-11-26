BLING BLING | The 4 'Cs' of shopping for an engagement diamond

Engagement rings can cost anywhere from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands of Rands.

In a ploy to get people to spend more during the years surrounding the Great Depression, diamond company De Beers suggested dropping two months of salary on an engagement ring.

However, Toronto jeweler Jonathan Goldberg when it comes down to spending, price is largely dependent on the "four Cs" - carat, cut, clarity and colour.

He says rounded diamonds are generally the most expensive, in part because it is the most popular shape.

And ... your can also opt for a diamond grown in a lab instead of being mined!

"[I]'m not against mined diamonds, but for me, they're the diamonds of the past, and these laboratory diamonds are the diamonds of the future," says Alix Gicquel Diam Concept president.