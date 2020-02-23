 

Bloomberg announces release of accusers from contracts that silenced them

2020-02-23 15:08

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said on Friday he was releasing three women from agreements that barred them from speaking about past harassment or discrimination suits filed against him.

The former New York mayor said on Twitter that his big media company had identified three non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) "signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made."

Any of them who wanted, he said, would "be given a release."

His move came just two days after the billionaire New Yorker, who joined the race for the Democratic nomination belatedly but has vastly outspent his rivals, was sharply challenged by one of those rivals, Senator Elizabeth Warren, to release the women from their NDAs.

Warren was unsparing in her remarks about Bloomberg in a Democratic debate Wednesday in Las Vegas, saying he had described women as "fat broads" and "horse-faced lesbians."

She pressed him further on Thursday, telling a CNN town hall audience that as a former law professor she had drawn up a release form the former mayor could download and use.

A lot of reflecting

Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of media company Bloomberg LP, which employed the three women as part of a work force of some 20 000.

He said in his statement that "I've done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I've decided that for as long as I'm running the company, we won't offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."

Such agreements, he said, could be used to "promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported."

WATCH | Billionaire Bloomberg says he'll sell if he wins election

He said he had ordered a full review of company policies on equal pay and promotion, sexual harassment and discrimination, adding, "I want my company to be a model for women seeking opportunity and support in their careers."

He said that unlike President Donald Trump - who has denied accusations of sexual misconduct by dozens of women -"I will be a leader whom women can trust."

Bloomberg has sought to contrast himself to Trump in other ways, vowing to release his tax returns and to sell his media company if elected.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rynair CEO Michael O’Leary calls Muslims terrorists, sparking accusations of racism

2020-02-22 23:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 12:15 PM
Road name: Main Road

Woodstock 10:00 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner scores R320K 2020-02-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 