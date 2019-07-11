Boeing problem plane | Asylum seeker pain: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Boeing to put problem jet back in the air

Boeing expects to have its 737 MAX aircraft back in the air by October after the jet was grounded in March following two deadly crashes.

Asylum seeker testifies about daughter's death

A Guatemalan mother seeking asylum told a House panel that she came to the United States seeking safety, but instead watched her infant daughter die slowly and painfully after the baby received shoddy medical care while in immigration custody.

US Labor Secretary Acosta defends Epstein plea deal

US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on Wednesday praised the new case against financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges and defended the role he played as a federal prosecutor in reaching a plea deal with Epstein that has been criticised.

Dancing in the park, Pyongyang style

No matter the rhythm or dancing steps, as the sun goes down In Pyongyang, locals gather every Sunday in Moran park, to dance to the sound of folk music.

Arizona standoff: Car vs cactus and cactus wins

Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck on Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.



GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter