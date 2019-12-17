 

Boeing to halt 737 MAX production | Ex-fire chief comments on Australian bush fires: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-17 07:22

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month

Boeing says it will temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as safety regulators delay the aircraft's return to the skies after two crashes.

Leadership is on life support on bushfire crisis: ex-fire chief

Former NSW fire chief Greg Mullins and former ACT Emergency Services Authority Former Commissioner Peter Dunn, former Tasmania Fire Service Former Chief speak in Sydney about the ongoing bushfire crisis across Australia.

Trump touts Giuliani's greatness, post Ukraine visit

US President Donald Trump faced questions on Tuesday about his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and how much he had shared regarding his recent visit to Ukraine.

Wisconsin activists protest ruling to cut voters

Activists gather at City Hall in Milwaukee to protest Wisconsin judge’s ruling to purge the registration of up to 234 000 voters.

Saudis resist 'throwaway' culture of food waste

The plate is designed to make a meal look bigger - a gastronomic illusion and an innovative way to tame Saudi Arabia's pervasive throwaway culture which results in colossal food waste.

2019-12-17 06:06

