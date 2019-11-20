 

Bolivia president says will call elections in coming hours

2019-11-20 22:00
Bolivian interim leader Jeanine Anez. (Screen grab, AFP)

Bolivian interim leader Jeanine Anez. (Screen grab, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez said on Wednesday she will call elections in the coming hours, after deadly unrest following the resignation of Evo Morales in the wake of the disputed October 20 ballot.

"God willing, today, in the morning, we will call elections as the entire country is demanding," Anez told reporters.

Unrest in Bolivia first erupted after Morales - the country's first indigenous president - was accused of rigging the results of last month's polls to gain reelection.

He resigned and fled to Mexico after losing the support of the security forces.

Anez, the 52-year-old former deputy speaker of the Senate, declared herself the country's interim president last week, filling a vacuum left by Morales' departure and the resignations of several ministers.

Read more on:    jeanine anez  |  bolivia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump reads from giant, handwritten notes: 'I want nothing.'

2019-11-20 20:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Malema denies he and Ndlozi assaulted police officer at Mama Winnie's funeral
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:46 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:45 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 47 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 