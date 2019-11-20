Bolivia president says will call elections in coming hours

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez said on Wednesday she will call elections in the coming hours, after deadly unrest following the resignation of Evo Morales in the wake of the disputed October 20 ballot.

"God willing, today, in the morning, we will call elections as the entire country is demanding," Anez told reporters.

Unrest in Bolivia first erupted after Morales - the country's first indigenous president - was accused of rigging the results of last month's polls to gain reelection.

He resigned and fled to Mexico after losing the support of the security forces.

Anez, the 52-year-old former deputy speaker of the Senate, declared herself the country's interim president last week, filling a vacuum left by Morales' departure and the resignations of several ministers.