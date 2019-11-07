Bolivia protests: Student killed in clashes as pressure mounts on president to resign

La Paz – A student was killed in Bolivian protests on
Wednesday amid increasing pressure on President Evo Morales to resign over
opposition claims that he rigged his recent re-election.
The 20-year-old student died of injuries sustained
in clashes between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the central city
of Cochabamba, a doctor at the local hospital told AFP. Some 20 other people
were wounded in the fighting, some seriously, ombudsman Nadia Cruz said.
The fatality brings to three the death toll in
clashes following the controversial October 20 election that saw Morales, 60,
win re-election in a first round of voting – but only after a pause and an
abrupt shift in the vote count in his favour, which his opponents have branded
as fraudulent.
Morales, first elected president in 2006, is
seeking to remain in power until 2025 after he took legal action to get around
constitutional term limits. He tweeted "deep regret" over the death on
Wednesday, and described the student as "an innocent victim of violence
promoted by political groups that encourage racial hatred among Bolivian
brothers".
Meanwhile Luis Fernando Camacho, an opposition
leader based in the Santa Cruz region, flew to La Paz where he was joined by
ex-president Jorge Quiroga (2001-2002) and opposition politician Gustavo
Pedraza, with plans to deliver a letter to the president demanding his
resignation.
The powerful Catholic Church cautioned against such
an open challenge to Morales' authority.
"Asking for the president's resignation is a
radical measure," said Sucre Archbishop Jesus Juarez.
Homemade bazookas
The Cochabamba clashes took place after members of
farmers' unions, mainly women, began an effort early in the day to clear
opposition roadblocks that have stopped traffic for several days.
Rival groups fought pitched battles in the city
with rocks and sticks. Some protesters launched firecrackers from homemade
bazookas. The town hall in neighbouring Vinto, a stronghold of Morales' ruling
MAS party, was burned down.
"Evo, friend, the people are with you!"
supporters chanted before clashing with opponents, mainly students, in a city
square.
Anti-Morales protests were also held on Wednesday
in the cities of Santa Cruz, Sucre, Tarija and Potosi, shutting down state
offices and companies.
Bolivia's state oil company warned of likely fuel
shortages because of the protests. "It is impossible to supply service
stations," it said in a statement.
Conservative leader
Conservative opposition leader Camacho, 40, has
called on military support to oust Morales from office.
Morales, speaking at a naval ceremony on Wednesday,
insisted that the military must "serve the people" and support his
government.
Up to now Bolivia's armed forces have stayed
neutral in the electoral dispute – and calling on the military to solve
political problems is a highly controversial move.
Bolivia saw numerous military uprisings and
dictatorships during its republican life before civilian rule was established
in 1982.
Carlos Mesa, who ran second against Morales in the October
polls, has called for a new vote to be held.