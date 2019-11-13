 

Bolivia's Morales says ready to return to 'pacify' country

2019-11-13 19:32
Evo Morales (AFP)

Evo Morales (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bolivia's exiled ex-president Evo Morales said on Wednesday he was ready to return to "pacify" his country amid weeks of unrest that led to his resignation.

"If the people ask me, we are ready to return to pacify" the country, the leftist leader said in a news conference in Mexico City, where he arrived on Tuesday after receiving political asylum.

He called for a "national dialogue" to resolve the crisis in Bolivia and rejected the legitimacy of interim president Jeanine Anez, who has stepped in to try to fill a power vacuum left by Morales's resignation.

Read more on:    evo morales
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guaido, Maduro supporters face off inside Venezuela embassy in Brazil: officials

2019-11-13 19:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Shot security guard airlifted to hospital after Hurlingham house robbery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:31 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Tuesday 2019-11-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 