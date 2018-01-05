 

'Bomb cyclone' pounds eastern US, four reported dead

2018-01-05 09:49
Dillon Utter loses control of his sled while sliding down a hill on Fort Monroe in Hampton. Virginia has been socked by a powerful winter blast of snow and cold that's seldom seen along its coast. (Jonathon Gruenke, The Daily Press via AP)

Dillon Utter loses control of his sled while sliding down a hill on Fort Monroe in Hampton. Virginia has been socked by a powerful winter blast of snow and cold that's seldom seen along its coast. (Jonathon Gruenke, The Daily Press via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - A giant winter "bomb cyclone" walloped the US East Coast on Thursday with heavy snow and freezing cold that made for treacherous travel conditions and bone-chilling misery.

Four people were reported killed in the southeastern states of North and South Carolina, where icy roads sent vehicles skittering.

The National Weather Service said early on Friday that very cold temperatures and wind chills will follow for much of the eastern third of the US through the weekend.

A cold wave gripping a large section of the United States had already been blamed for a dozen deaths.

Thousands of flights were cancelled and schools closed in many localities as snow piled up and blizzard conditions began taking hold in the northeast.

Officials closed the runways at La Guardia and Kennedy Airports in New York.

Temperatures were so low in northern New York that Niagara Falls – the giant waterfalls straddling the US-Canadian border – froze.

Snowfall eased by nightfall but temperatures were set to plunge to -13°C and remain sub-freezing all weekend.

'Bombogenesis'

Weather forecasters dubbed the event a "bomb cyclone", their nickname for a phenomenon known as "bombogenesis", in which a weather system experiences a sharp drop in atmospheric pressure and intensifies rapidly, unleashing hurricane-force winds.

Americans along the East Coast faced potential power outages in bitterly cold sub-freezing temperatures. About 30 000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina were deprived of electricity according to CNN.

Some 3 000 customers were hit in New York and about 10 000 in Boston, although service was partly restored at the end of the day.

In coastal Boston, the storm was accompanied by giant waves that led to what Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker described as "historic flooding" that inundated the city's eastern streets as well as coastal areas of the state.

New York mobilised additional resources by declaring a state of emergency, while a Singapore Airlines A380 was forced to land at the Stewart Airport upstate after being diverted from the city's main JFK International.

The National Guard deployed about 500 personnel along the coast, according to a statement.

"Currently, the main focus is assisting with transportation support and vehicles," the statement said.

The southeast was the first to feel the storm's icy lash, when Florida on Wednesday saw its first snow in nearly three decades.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lamented the deaths of three people in his state, including two killed when their pickup truck slid off a bridge and landed on its roof in a creek bed.

Roads were closed in northern Florida and southeastern Georgia, where Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in coastal areas.

'Very dangerous'

With up to 30.5cm of snow expected in parts of New York, accompanied by powerful wind gusts, schools were closed. More than a foot of the white stuff was expected in Boston.

Governor Andrew Cuomo warned: "Frigid temperatures are expected overnight, which should further complicate the situation" adding there had been a number of serious accidents.

Wind gusts of up to 88.5km/h were expected through Friday on Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, with wind chills as low as -29°C, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia from prolonged exposure.

The National Weather Service warned of "multiple hazards: Moderate to heavy snow, low visibility, strong to damaging winds, coastal flooding, and hazardous seas", from the developing storm moving northward towards New England.

"Anticipate travel and economic impacts today and tonight with accumulating snow and white-out conditions. Expect downed trees and power lines resulting in scattered to widespread outages."

Travel disruptions

Airlines have scrapped more than 4 200 flights into and out of the United States so far due to the storm, and delayed 2 200 others, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Nearly 75% of flights departing Boston and New Jersey's Newark airports were cancelled.

Air France cancelled all flights on Thursday and Friday from Paris to New York and Boston.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

"Virginians living in the impacted areas should stay off the roadways to allow local and state road crews and first responders to do their jobs safely and efficiently," he said.

"With continued frigid temperatures expected to last for several more days, road conditions will remain treacherous beyond the expected end of the snowfall today," he added.

National rail line Amtrak cancelled service between Washington, DC, and Newport News, on the Virginia coast.

In Washington, despite only a dusting of snow, federal agencies opened two hours late, many schools were closed and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the chamber would hold no further votes this week, curtailing what was already a short work week due to the New Year's holiday.

Senators had only returned to the upper chamber on Wednesday, facing a series of critical votes in the coming weeks, including on funding to prevent a government shutdown and spending cuts.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump says new book on his administration 'full of lies'

2018-01-05 09:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 