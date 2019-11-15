Boris goes head-to-head with Buckethead and Binface in UK vote

When Britain goes to the polls on December 12, all eyes will be on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see if he can secure a parliamentary majority to help push through his Brexit deal.

But also being played out in Johnson's constituency is a battle for supremacy between two very similar-looking intergalactic space lords.

Lord Buckethead - who bills himself as "mankind's greatest hope for survival" and "a low-budget Darth Vader with a heart" - is a familiar figure on the British political scene, having stood against prime ministers since 1987.

In 2017, he came seventh in the constituency of former PM Theresa May and gained worlwide fans when he celebrated his 249 votes by "dabbing" on stage.

This time he faces a new challenger - Count Binface, who wears what appears to be biker leathers but whose head is covered by a grey receptacle rather than a black one.

The official candidate list for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, published on Thursday, has Binface as an independent and Buckethead representing the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

In a twist, it appears that Binface is actually the man who stood as Buckethead in 2017.

Strong challenge

Politico said on Friday that comedian Jon Harvey was forced to abandon the role because of a copyright issue with the character's US creator.

On Twitter, Count Binface took the fight to his opponent, coming out against Brexit - "a shitshow" he said - and as a fan of teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

He also argued his rebranding was very much in vogue, with politicians switching sides over Brexit since the divisive referendum in 2016.

"At a time when political precedent is being broken all over the place, I find myself effectively standing against not just (current) Prime Minister Boris Johnson but also myself," he wrote.

The current Buckethead has been endorsed by its US creator as a Raving Loony candidate, according to Politico.

The Raving Loonies - motto "Vote for Insanity. You know it makes sense!" - have been a fixture of British elections since the 1980s and once had a cat as their co-leader.

Johnson is looking to defend a slim majority of just over 5,000 and is expected to face a strong challenge from Labour's Ali Milani, a 25-year-old Iranian immigrant.

The Liberal Democrats, Greens and UKIP are also fielding candidates. Five other independents include a man dressed in an Elmo costume and Yace Yogenstein "Interplanetary Time Lord".

It is not known what Yace Yogenstein wears on his head.