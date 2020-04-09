Boris Johnson out of Covid-19 intensive care

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation live on Thursday evening, day 14 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. WATCH

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left intensive care after three days of treatment for Covid-19, his office said.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," a statement said.

"He is in extremely good spirits," it added.

The 55-year-old Prime Minister had received "standard oxygen treatment" after he was transferred to the intensive care unit at London's St Thomas's hospital on Monday, his spokesperson said earlier.

While much of the focus in Britain has been on Johnson's health, there is also concern over the numbers of people infected with the virus, with the government set to extend a lockdown implemented on 23 March.

The government announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the UK total to 7 978.