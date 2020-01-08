Boris Johnson: Soleimani had blood of British troops on his hands

Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander who was assassinated by the United States, had "the blood of British troops on his hands", United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Taking questions in a weekly House of Commons session on Wednesday, Johnson threw his support behind Washington as US-Iran tensions soar.

Early on Wednesday, Iran attacked military bases in Iraq housing US troops in retaliation for the recent killing of Soleimani near Baghdad airport, which had been ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Johnson said no British personnel were injured in the Iranian attacks, and that the UK was doing "everything we can" to protect its interests in the region.

"Most reasonable people would accept the US has a right to protect its bases and personnel."

