 

Boris Johnson: Soleimani had blood of British troops on his hands

2020-01-08 20:25
Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. (Getty/Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader; ATTA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander who was assassinated by the United States, had "the blood of British troops on his hands", United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Taking questions in a weekly House of Commons session on Wednesday, Johnson threw his support behind Washington as US-Iran tensions soar. 

More:

Early on Wednesday, Iran attacked military bases in Iraq housing US troops in retaliation for the recent killing of Soleimani near Baghdad airport, which had been ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Johnson said no British personnel were injured in the Iranian attacks, and that the UK was doing "everything we can" to protect its interests in the region.

200104231308260 Johnson alleged Soleimani was involved in arming Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and Hezbollah.

"Most reasonable people would accept the US has a right to protect its bases and personnel."

Early on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two Iraqi military bases where US military and coalition personnel were stationed.

Read more on:    boris johnson  |  v  |  iran  |  us  |  uk
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges

2020-01-08 20:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Joburg’s matric class of 2019 excited for the future
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:16 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:15 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 26 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 