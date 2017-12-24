 

Box of horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary found

2017-12-24 19:51
Steve Mnuchin (File, AP)

Steve Mnuchin (File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Los Angeles — Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found on Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighbourhood after it was dropped off at a neighbour's house.

The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside.

Police said the package had been gift wrapped and was marked as being from "the American people".

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation.

Representatives for the Secret Service and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Flight MH17 families voice concerns over new discovery of remains

2017-12-24 15:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 20:18 PM
Road name: Du Toitskloof

Paarl 20:17 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 