Box of horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary found

Los
Angeles — Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to US
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.
The package was found on Saturday
night in the tony Bel Air neighbourhood
after it was dropped off at a neighbour's
house.
The Los Angeles Police
Department's bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box,
finding a pile of horse manure inside.
Police
said the package had been gift wrapped and was marked as being from "the
American people".
Police said the Secret Service
was taking over the investigation.
Representatives for the Secret
Service and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Sunday.