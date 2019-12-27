 

Boxing day clashes in Hong Kong | Peace-making in Indonesia: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-27 07:20

Boxing day mall clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period on Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls.

Victims make peace with ex-militants in Indonesia

Following the death of her husband in a suicide bombing, Ni Luh Erniati wanted to execute those responsible with her own hands. But through a ground-breaking programme, she has not only forgiven one of the former militants, they’re now friends.

Japan revises Fukushima clean-up plan

Japan has revised its proposed clean-up of the tsunami-affected Fukushima nuclear reactor, delaying the removal of thousands of spent fuel units that remain in cooling pools.

Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in India

The death of five Muslim men during protests against a government law that many find discriminatory against Muslims has rocked the Northern Indian neighbourhood of Meerut.

A sign from God in church sermons for the deaf

At an Episcopal church in New York, services in sign language help deaf worshippers connect with their community and their faith.

