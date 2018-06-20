Boy, 12, calls 911 to complain his parents gave him a salad

His parents served him a salad, prompting him to call 911 twice.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the 12-year-old Canadian boy called the emergency dispatches at approximately 20:00 last Tuesday evening, but when they did nor respond to his emergency as quickly as the boy had hoped, he called them once again.

A Halifax District Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said that although the caller was a young boy, many times adults call in non-emergency situations, which could result in a fine.

This prevents emergency responders from dealing with real emergencies.

The Halifax District Royal Canadian Mounted Police took to Facebook on June 14 to remind citizens of appropriate use of the 911 emergency services."While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages," it posted on the Facebook page.

"The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies."

Although the police did not arrest the young boy's parents for serving him a salad, they did give him a lecture on using the 911 emergency service, and when it is appropriate to call.

And given the age of the boy, the police department will not fine the boy.

