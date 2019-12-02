 

Boy, 3, shot dead in Kiev in attack on lawmaker father

2019-12-02 19:19
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police on Monday detained suspects after a 3-year-old boy was shot dead in a car in Kiev in an attack targeting his father, a businessman and regional lawmaker.

The attacker aimed at the car driver, but the bullet hit the boy who was also inside, Kiev police said after the city centre shooting on Sunday evening.

"The child died from a gunshot wound in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," police said. His father was not injured.

Police said the motive for the attack was the father's business activities and they were still seeking the mastermind after detaining two teenage shooters and finding the murder weapon.

The target was identified as Vyacheslav Sobolyev, a restaurant owner and Kiev regional lawmaker who represents the party of ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

The shooting took place outside an Italian restaurant he owns.

Ukraine's police chief told reporters they had detained two suspects aged 18 and 19 armed with a rifle.

"(They) fired from a neighbouring house," Igor Klymenko, the head of Ukraine police, said at a news conference.

Kiev police chief Andriy Kryshchenko said the "reason for this fatal shot was the father's business and economic activity.

"Nothing will stop the police from finding the masterminds of this crime," he added.

Read more on:    kiev
NEXT ON NEWS24X

India vet rape and murder: Fast-track court to try accused

2019-12-02 19:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 16:23 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 15:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One Sunday jackpot winner 2019-12-01 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 