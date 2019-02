A widow and mother of five has died while trying to save four of her children from a house fire.

Kristina Stratton (38) from Bakersfield in Kern county, California, went to the movies with one of her daughters when her two-storey house caught fire while her four other children were sleeping.

Upon arrival, Kristina ran into her house to rescue the kids, who were trapped upstairs, family friend Angelo Frazier told CNN.

The mom didn't notice that her children were climbing out of a first-floor window and onto a roof of a camper vehicle.

All four children, aged seven to 18, managed to escape with moderate to minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, Metro reports.

Unfortunately firefighters found Kristina dead inside the house. Four years ago she'd lost her husband, who was the father of three of her kids, to cancer.

"Four minors living in the home were able to evacuate the home and suffered minor to moderate injuries from smoke inhalation," the Kern fire department said in a statement.

"Sadly we can confirm one fatality."

Local police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Kristina's sister, Sarah Parks, told Bakersfield News that the family is still trying to make sense of the incident.

“I'm one of those people who needs to know," Sarah said. "I've been trying to piece it together."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Sarah, who's now the kids' legal guardian.

Source: Metro, CNN, Bakersfield