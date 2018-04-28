 

Brazil president denies report he laundered alleged bribe

2018-04-28 14:26
Michel Temer. (File, AFP)

Sao Paulo — Brazilian President Michel Temer has taken to television to deny a report that he has laundered money. And he says he'll urge his security minister to investigate how the allegations were leaked to the news media.

Authorities have said they're investigating whether Temer accepted a bribe in exchange for a signing a decree favorable to operators at the country's largest port.

The Folha de S Paulo newspaper reported on Friday that Federal Police suspect Temer hid the alleged bribe by purchasing properties in the names of relatives.

Temer called the accusations lies in a live, televised address and expressed dismay that the media received information he said his own defense team had been denied.

He said: "They are not just lies leveled against my official position, they are against my honour."

