Brazil wildfires put spotlight on deforestation | Boeing sees record 737 MAX output: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Brazil wildfires put spotlight on deforestation

Brazil's official monitoring agency is reporting a sharp increase in wildfires this year. President Jair Bolsonaro suggested Wednesday, without citing evidence, that non-governmental organizations could be setting them to make him look bad.

Exclusive: Boeing sees record 737 MAX output by June -sources

Shares of Boeing jumped after sources told Reuters exclusively of the planemaker's plans to ramp-up production of its grounded 737 MAX jet to record levels by next summer.

Hundreds demonstrate for Papuan independence in Indonesia

Hundreds rally in the Indonesian capital Jakarta to call for Papuan independence after violence this week rocked the impoverished region.

Macron says he is 'confident' backstop solution can be found in 30 days

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk during Johnson's first official visit to France.

Senator Sanders unveils $16trn climate plan

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders released a 16 trillion dollar climate plan Thursday that builds on the Green New Deal. It calls for the US to move to renewable energy across the economy by 2050.

