 

Brazilian who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

2020-03-12 18:26

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump during an official weekend visit to the US leader's Florida resort, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

The Brazilian president's office "has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that travelled with him to the United States" last Saturday to Tuesday, it said in a statement, confirming the far-right government's chief spokesperson, Fabio Wajngarten, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wajngarten had posted a picture of himself meeting Trump on Instagram on Saturday, both with hats reading "Make Brazil Great Again." Vice President Mike Pence was also in the photograph.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Flame for 2020 Tokyo Olympics lit in Greece despite coronavirus lockdown

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Govt to announce coronavirus quarantine site for South Africans returning from Wuhan
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Athlone 18:04 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Muizenberg 18:03 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-11 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 