 

Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after fall

2019-12-24 21:16
Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was released from the hospital on Tuesday following an overnight stay after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence, his office said.

The fall was the latest health scare for Brazil's 64-year-old leader, who was wounded in a knife attack in September 2018 while campaigning for president.

Bolsonaro spent the night in the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released "with the recommendation that he rest," the statement read.

A cranial CT scan taken after the president slipped late Monday in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace detected no anomalies, his office said.

Bolsonaro's health has been a subject of concern ever since he became Brazil's president on January 1.

The president has undergone four surgeries to treat the stab wounds, most recently in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.

