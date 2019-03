The Latest on a shooting in a tram in the Netherlands (all times local):

12:30



Police have erected a white tent over an area where a body appears to be lying next to a tram following reports of a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht.



Earlier, footage showed what appeared to be a body lying under a white blanket.



Police had said that there were "multiple" people wounded in the shooting on Monday morning.



12:10



Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say they are investigating a shooting in a tram that left "multiple" people injured and are considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive".





Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened on Monday morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection.



Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "very worrying" and the country's counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.



There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.

11:40



Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on Twitter that "multiple" people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighbourhood.

Utrecht police say that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene Monday and they are appealing to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work.



Further details were not immediately available.