Breakthrough: Another 1 of 3 strains of polio 'eradicated worldwide', says WHO

As countries around the world marked World Polio Day on Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that another strain of polio has been ''eradicated worldwide''.

Following the eradication of smallpox and wild poliovirus type 2, the WHO announced that an independent commission of experts concluded that wild poliovirus type 3 (WPV3) has been eradicated worldwide.

According to the WHO, ''there are three individual and immunologically-distinct wild poliovirus strains: wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), wild poliovirus type 2 (WPV2) and wild poliovirus type 3 (WPV3).

''Symptomatically, all three strains are identical, in that they cause irreversible paralysis or even death. But there are genetic and virologic differences which make these three strains three separate viruses that must each be eradicated individually.''

According to a report in Arstechnica, ''Polio viruses in general spread via the fecal-oral route, therefore thriving in areas with poor sanitation and low, to no, vaccination. The virus typically affects young children and can cause permanent paralysis and even death in a small number of those infected.''

This would make it the second strain of polio to be wiped out this decade following the certification of the eradication of type 2 polio in 2015.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization and Chair of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Polio Oversight Board, in a statement, said that ''the achievement of polio eradication will be a milestone for global health. Commitment from partners and countries, coupled with innovation, means of the three wild polio serotypes, only type one remains.

''We remain fully committed to ensuring that all necessary resources are made available to eradicate all poliovirus strains,'' he added.

The news for South Africa is mixed, however.

A report in UD Express published on Thursday stated that ''according to a release issued by Rotary South Africa, the country during 1988 was certified polio-free, but in August 2019 that certification was withdrawn.

''Although there have been no cases reported, the country is at risk because only 75% of children are being properly immunized,'' the release stated.

Professor David Salisbury, chair of the independent Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication, speaking about the breakthrough, said that ''this is a significant achievement that should reinvigorate the eradication process and provides motivation for the final step – the eradication of wild poliovirus type 1. This virus remains in circulation in just two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan.''

Dr Rebecca Martin, Director of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s Center for Global Health said that ''as of October 24, 2019, a total of 95 cases of wild polio have been reported.''

According to the Scientific American, ''the Taliban had suspended the vaccination campaign early this year in parts of Afghanistan under its control, but last month it reversed itself and allowed polio immunizations to resume in clinics—though not in mosques or door-to-door.

''In neighbouring Pakistan the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan recently made eradication its top priority, with Khan to assume leadership of the campaign starting next month.''

